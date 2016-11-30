Infographic: The 10 best defenders in the Champions League

Come on now, don't tell us you haven't yet felt that burning desire to tell us what you think about our annual list of the world's 100 best footballers. (Not had a peek yet? We won't shame you, there's still plenty of time to crack on.)

We've also been bringing you additional features – and below you'll find an infographic of the Champions League's most effective defensive players over the last 12 months. We've looked at appearances, clean sheets and minutes per goal conceded to come up with the 10 players who've shut out the opposition with regularity.

Ever get the feeling like you're being outnumbered, Dani Alves?

FourFourTwo’s Best 100 Football Players in the World 2016