'It was written to continue the conversation with my dad' David Peace, author of the Damned United explains the inspiration behind his new book 'Munichs'

The acclaimed, prize-winning author's latest novel focuses on Manchester United and the 1958 Munich air disaster

Author David Peace next to a super-imposed image of his new book Munichs
Lifelong Huddersfield fan David Peace spoke exclusively to FourFourTwo as his latest book hits the shelves (Image credit: Future)

David Peace, author of The Damned United and Red or Dead, has released a new novel, Munichs. The superb book is based on the 1958 Munich air disaster that killed 23 people, including seven members of Manchester United’s legendary Busby Babes, and follows manager Matt Busby, caretaker boss Jimmy Murphy, the players and their families through the tragedy and its immediate aftermath.

Manchester United lineup prior to the European Cup Quarter Final Second leg vs Red Star Belgrade. This was to be the last team photo before the team was decimated by the Munich Air Crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.