Jamie Redknapp: Perfect XI

Former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder turned top TV pundit Jamie Redknapp reveals his dream team of opponents – while quietly cursing the fact that half of them played for Manchester United...

Goalkeeper

Peter Schmeichel

He was an immense and commanding figure in the best team in Premier League history. He filled the goal and spread himself out like a star, or ice hockey goalminder. A formidable keeper.

Right-back

Gary Neville

These won't all be Man United players, I promise! Not everyone's favourite, but the Premier League's best right-back, ever. He got forward and was rarely beaten. I wish he'd played for Liverpool.

Centre-back

Tony Adams

Adams and Terry are not necessarily the ideal partnership as they lack pace, but they are both warriors and winners. Adams drove people on and was a better player than he's given credit for.

Centre-back

John Terry

Terry and Adams would be fighting over the armband. Terry's good in the air, a good tackler and can pull something extra out of himself and team-mates. You can't teach his drive and ambition.

Left-back

Ashley Cole

Cole attacks with pace, he's athletic, he passes, he overlaps. He's not the absolute best defensively, but is so good at everything else that it'd be hard to find a better left-back.

Right midfield

Cristiano Ronaldo

I could have Beckham, but Ronaldo's an incredible player. He changes a game in any given second. He's strong, got quick feet, runs, shoots, heads, takes free-kicks – almost impossible to stop!

Centre midfield

Paul Scholes

Just a maestro, even now. It's like he's got wing mirrors: he knows where the space is, where opponents are, where the ball goes. He always nicked a goal against Liverpool. It was so frustrating.

Centre midfield

Patrick Vieira

He had a great partnership with Petit. Rangy, with a languid style, he had great feet for a tall guy and a lovely touch. Aggressive, too. We had some great battles: I won some, lost some.

Left midfield

Ryan Giggs

He's the most coveted player of all time: everyone loves him. Brilliant left foot and he's kept going. He's got great genes, but he's looked after himself. They'll build a statue of him at Old Trafford.

Centre-forward

Thierry Henry

He'd run past you like you weren't there. For a couple of years he was the best player in the world. Two or three players would try to foul him, but he'd just cut inside and put it in the top corner.

Centre-forward

Alan Shearer

Considering he wasn't so big, it's amazing the amount of headers he scored – he crashed them in from 20 yards too. As brave as a lion, he's a bit of a throwback, but with a modern touch.

Substitutes

Frank Lampard

A goalscoring machine. Unlucky not to be in the team, really.

Roy Keane

He got the best out of his team-mates, even though he spoke to them horribly.

Steve Bruce

A legend. A winner. Not the quickest, but he always put his neck on the line.

Gianfranco Zola

Had a wonderful touch. One of the first successful foreigners.

Eric Cantona

A lovely footballer. Broke my heart by scoring in the '96 FA Cup Final.

Manager

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sorry, Dad, I can't make you manager of this team. There can only be one. Genius. He's the godfather.

Interview: Victor Vago. From the May 2011 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!