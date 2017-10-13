Juventus to become stars of new Netflix series

After conquering Serie A in recent years, it seems the Old Lady are now ready to take Hollywood by storm. The Italian giants have agreed a deal with Netflix for a documentary to be conducted about everyday life at the club.

With football becoming ever more commercialised, this is a further opportunity to monetise the Juventus brand whilst giving fans an unprecedented insight. The four, hour-long episodes will follow Bianconeri stars, on and off the pitch.

Beamed co-chief revenue officer Federico Palomba: “It’s a source of pride that Juventus is the first football club to be the subject of a Netflix Original Docuseries. Collaborations of this kind confirm our passion for innovation and being, in every sense, a sport entertainment brand."

Lights, camera, kick-off.

See also...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com