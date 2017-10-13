Juventus to become stars of new Netflix series
The Turin side will have to make sure they're all camera ready as they look set to star in TV show.
After conquering Serie A in recent years, it seems the Old Lady are now ready to take Hollywood by storm. The Italian giants have agreed a deal with Netflix for a documentary to be conducted about everyday life at the club.
With football becoming ever more commercialised, this is a further opportunity to monetise the Juventus brand whilst giving fans an unprecedented insight. The four, hour-long episodes will follow Bianconeri stars, on and off the pitch.
Beamed co-chief revenue officer Federico Palomba: “It’s a source of pride that Juventus is the first football club to be the subject of a Netflix Original Docuseries. Collaborations of this kind confirm our passion for innovation and being, in every sense, a sport entertainment brand."
Lights, camera, kick-off.
See also...
- Sami Khedira's not happy with how he looks on FIFA 18
- Former Celtic manager strips back tension by baring all
- Leicester hand Adrien Silva special shirt number
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.