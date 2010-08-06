Kaká in do-do over hush-hush knee-knack

Maybe a crutch-clasping KakÃÂ¡ could have turned up at his Real Madrid medical just over a year ago looking like Mr Bump and still passed it with flying colours.

Maybe what now appears to be the less-than-thorough probing of the perma-knacked Brazilian was nothing more demanding than having his gonads cupped and being asked to cough.

Or maybe nothing, not even an evidently dodgy groin or knackered knee was going to stand - or rather lean uncomfortably on one leg - in the way of a Ã¢ÂÂ¬65m flagship signing for the clubÃ¢ÂÂs new president back in the summer of 2009.

If the latter was the case, then the club has made a massive mistake.

When the Bernabeu-barmy Marca are criticising the on- and off-pitch performances of a Florentino PÃÂ©rez Galactico Holy Trinity signing, then itÃ¢ÂÂs quite evident that KakÃÂ¡ is in all sorts of trouble and has just exceeded his footballing credit line at the club.

A matter of days after the paper boasted that JosÃÂ© Mourinho was going to restore the Brazilian to the form that made him the World Player of the Year in 2007, it seems that the Real boss is going to have to wait until at least December before he can begin his miraculous transformation of a footballer that most Madridistas have written off a washed-up waste of money less than committed to their clubÃ¢ÂÂs cause.

KakÃÂ¡ has just had his left knee opened up - the one that was operated on in 2008 - and will be out of action for a good four months according to his doctor Marc Martens.

This wouldn't be a major story if he werenÃ¢ÂÂt already struggling with a groin injury that he brought with him from Milan Ã¢ÂÂ the groin injury that rendered his debut La Liga season a bit lacklustre, to put it mildly.

And with both Marca and AS claiming that KakÃÂ¡ knew his knee was knacked and needed attention, but failed to inform Real Madrid so as perhaps not to ruin his summer holidays, both papers have reached the end of their respective tethers with the footballer.

The former partly blames the Brazilian FA for fielding KakÃÂ¡ in the World Cup and quotes Dr Martens as saying that the forward put his career in serious danger by taking part in the competition. However, MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs editorial on Friday jÃ¢ÂÂaccuses KakÃÂ¡ himself for failing to Ã¢ÂÂfess up his injury to the club which paid rather a lot of money for his services.

Ã¢ÂÂEvery Madrid player is obligated to immediately communicate a change in their state of heath,Ã¢ÂÂ fumes the paper. Ã¢ÂÂHis silence not only put into doubt his participation with Madrid this season but also his future as a professional,Ã¢ÂÂ saying that the amazing diligence of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs medical staff in spotting KakÃÂ¡ hobbling around the practice pitch squealing Ã¢ÂÂOw! Ow! Ow!Ã¢ÂÂ has prevented more serious damage to his knackered knee.

AS are all with the tutting too over Ã¢ÂÂa knee injury that the footballer kept quiet about,Ã¢ÂÂ with the paperÃ¢ÂÂs editorial recalling a terrible first year for KakÃÂ¡ along with the claim from Mrs KakÃÂ¡ that God put the money in the hands of Florentino PÃÂ©rez to sign her husband. Ã¢ÂÂMadridismo feels concerned, almost cheated,Ã¢ÂÂ writes Alfredo RelaÃÂ±o.

JosÃÂ© Mourinho himself doesnÃ¢ÂÂt seem at all fussed about losing the footballer for four months, probably because he has the no-longer-for-sale Rafael van der Vaart and promising youngster Sergio Canales to call on as cover. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs not a drama, weÃ¢ÂÂve got another players,Ã¢ÂÂ said Mourinho when the news of KakÃÂ¡Ã¢ÂÂs injury broke.

And of course, Mourinho also has Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad, the footballer who was the star of the show - according to Marca anyway - in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs 3-2 win over Mexican side AmÃÂ©rica in a pre-season friendly in San Francisco.

Ã¢ÂÂThe Ã¢ÂÂMou-TeamÃ¢ÂÂ also depends on Cristiano,Ã¢ÂÂ sighed the paper lovingly after a game which produced a free-kick goal from the hugely-remunerated, newly-renumerated Ã¢ÂÂCR7Ã¢ÂÂ. Ã¢ÂÂThe Portuguese star was generous and left signs of his quality.Ã¢ÂÂ

Of course, there was no mention of a handy cameo from Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n, who also grabbed a goal in his second half appearance.

All this shows that very little will be changing at Castle Greyskull in the season to come: fans fuming at KakÃÂ¡Ã¢ÂÂs latest crockage. HiguaÃÂ­n being ignored. And Cristiano Ronaldo still the king of the world.

