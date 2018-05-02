Kane: Pochettino won't like it, but Beckham's 2002 penalty is my standout England World Cup memory

Having been sent off against the Albiceleste at France 98 and vilified by the press, David Beckham bounced back by smashing home a penalty to settle the sides’ group game in Sapporo, Japan.

Michael Owen won the spot-kick after being fouled by Argentine defender Mauricio Pochettino, now Kane’s manager at Spurs. And the Tottenham talisman, who is set to lead the line for England at this summer’s finals, says watching Beckham’s moment of salvation remains fresh in the memory.

I’d say his penalty against Argentina was my standout memory of watching England at World Cups. My manager now wouldn’t be too happy, but I remember it so clearly

Speaking exclusively in the June 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, he reveals: “I’d say his penalty against Argentina was my standout memory of watching England at World Cups.

“My manager now wouldn’t be too happy about that one, but I remember it so clearly. Given all he’d been through after 1998, for him to step up like that and win us such a huge game was a great moment. He was a big role model for me.

“The 2002 World Cup is the first one I really remember well. We had a great team and I thought we had a chance of winning it. I’ve got vivid memories of watching the Brazil game – England going 1-0 up, then Rivaldo getting the equaliser and Ronaldinho scoring the famous free-kick to knock us out.

“I was eight and we all watched it at school in the assembly hall. It was a long, hard day after that...”

Read the full interview with Harry Kane in the June 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. The latest in our series of World Cup special issues, we analyse the challenges facing Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their bid to achieve international immortality, hear from Davor Suker, Hristo Stoichkov, Toto Schillaci and more about how to win the Golden Boot, wonder what’s happened to 2014 hero Mario Gotze, and definitively reveal which of the 20 tournaments is the best ever. Plus, we go One-on-One with Australia legend Tim Cahill, and preview the 2018 World Cup with a comprehensive 68-page guide to this summer's finals in Russia. Order a copy now, and then become a subscriber!