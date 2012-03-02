Saturday



Mallorca (15th) v Osasuna (7th) - 18.00 (local time)

Remember Emilio Nsue? No? Up-and-coming young Spanish striker? Well, the Mallorca forward was certainly in that cat basket last year, but he hasnÃ¢ÂÂt started a game since the beginning of January and heÃ¢ÂÂs not happy about it. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm really upset about how IÃ¢ÂÂve been left out. IÃ¢ÂÂm being left without the Olympic Games,Ã¢ÂÂ complained the forward in regards to his treatment by JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³s.

Nsue also had a message for fellow striker Michael Pereira, who has been much more active this year in his place. Ã¢ÂÂI note that when I lose a ball, people are always on top of me, whilst when someone else does, it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt matter.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs only when we are together that we can manage our objectives,Ã¢ÂÂ taunted his high-minded team-mate and rival via Twitter. Ã¢ÂÂMore than ever we must think of Mallorca and not divide ourselves through egotism.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Getafe (14th) v MÃÂ¡laga (6th) - 18.00

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been confession week in Getafe, with a couple of players shuffling before the press, looking at the ground in shame, mumbling that their performances simply havenÃ¢ÂÂt been good enough and that they are very, very sorry indeed. First up was Dani GÃÂ¼iza, who wisely agreed with the comments made last week by manager Luis GarcÃÂ­a that he wasnÃ¢ÂÂt exactly delivering on the goal-scoring front this season. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm not happy with my numbers either,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted the forward. Ã¢ÂÂI wasnÃ¢ÂÂt playing for a year-and-a-half but now IÃ¢ÂÂm feeling better,Ã¢ÂÂ said GÃÂ¼iza perhaps promising goals galore, starting at MÃÂ¡laga.

GÃÂ¼izaÃ¢ÂÂs teammate, Diego Castro, also had something to get off his chest admitting that he too had not been much cop in the current campaign. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm not happy with my personal situation and what IÃ¢ÂÂve delivered. I have to improve and the team does too.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Rayo Vallecano (11th) v Racing Santander (18th) - 18.00

During the week, Sergio Ramos admitted that he had sort of left an elbow out for Diego Costa during last SundayÃ¢ÂÂs Madrid derby, though he didnÃ¢ÂÂt mean to do the Rayo forward any harm, of course.

Diego Costa appeared to be just fine with that response - a reputation for diving perhaps coloured the refereeÃ¢ÂÂs view of the incident - and pointed out that Ã¢ÂÂit was quite heated during the game. I was scrapping with them (Pepe and Ramos) from the beginning,Ã¢ÂÂ recalled the on-loan AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid striker. "Things happened in the game, we fight out on the pitch and it stays there.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Barcelona (2nd) v Sporting (19th) - 20.00

LLL senses that Javier Clemente didnÃ¢ÂÂt accept the Sporting job because he wanted the challenge of keeping the Asturian side in la Primera, but rather because he needed a platform for spouting off on all manner of topics on a daily basis to a media who are always more than happy to fill a page or two with the Basque managerÃ¢ÂÂs thoughts.

This week, Clemente was musing over Barcelona, and how he didnÃ¢ÂÂt really enjoy watching the Catalan club, which is unfortunate as PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys will provide his opposition on Saturday. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs fantastic football, but I go for more direct football. I donÃ¢ÂÂt like long periods of possession when you are winning 1-0,Ã¢ÂÂ said the Sporting boss who has lead his side to two draws since taking over from Manolo Preciado.

Clemente is an admirer of Carles Puyol though and suggests that a couple of Real Madrid defenders should copy the BarÃÂ§a centre-back, but perhaps not in the hair department. Ã¢ÂÂPuyol is an example to follow in football and should be for Sergio Ramos and Pepe as he goes for the ball with nobility.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sevilla (10th) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (9th) - 22.00

AtlÃÂ©ticoÃ¢ÂÂs opponents, Sevilla, had a couple of players called up to the Spain squad in the form of Alvaro Negredo and JesÃÂºs Navas. However, none were required from the Rojiblanco ranks. Now, in any other country the next step would be to look at some candidates - Juanfran, AdrÃÂ­an and Gabi for example - and realise that the lack of AtlÃÂ©tico talent in the Spain team is due to other players being better.

But this being Spain, some think itÃ¢ÂÂs a giant conspiracy and that Vicente Del Bosque has it in for the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n club. Ã¢ÂÂThe manager always finds a reason not to choose an AtlÃÂ©tico player,Ã¢ÂÂ moans JosÃÂ© Miguelez in AS, the reason this time being the crazy notion that none of them are actually good enough.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sunday

Zaragoza (20th) v Villarreal (17th) - 12.00

The blog's last report concerning Zaragoza boss, Manolo JimÃÂ©nez, was of the fiery chieftain storming out of a press conference after a 5-1 defeat to MÃÂ¡laga, declaring that he was ashamed and that there was going to be no more kid gloves treatment with the players.

Manolo took a few days to calm down before returning to speak to the media on Wednesday, but there was no great change to the former Sevilla managerÃ¢ÂÂs mood. Ã¢ÂÂI still feel ashamed of the image we presented in the game from the 63rd minute. I still feel angry and the only thing that will make it go away is a change in image.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Away win

Athletic Bilbao (5th) v Real Sociedad (13th) - 16.00

LLL will admit to finding the interview with Javi MartÃÂ­nez published in WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs Marca surprising. Not because it was actually quite good, but because it was located in the Real Madrid section, with the paper seeming to imply that just because they stuck the Athletic player on the front page the other day as a Mourinho target, the Spain international is now a Real Madrid player.

Ã¢ÂÂI play for a great team and all IÃ¢ÂÂm thinking about is Athletic, Athletic and Athletic. IÃ¢ÂÂm very happy here in Bilbao,Ã¢ÂÂ was the response of MartÃÂ­nez to an opening question that is fairly easy to guess.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Granada (16th) v Valencia (3rd) - 18.00

Unsurprisingly the Valencia players were booed from the pitch after last weekendÃ¢ÂÂs home defeat to Sevilla. LLL uses the word 'unsurprisingly' as thatÃ¢ÂÂs what the Valencia supporters in Mestalla tend to do anyway no matter the result - that and the loss leaving the east coast club with just the single win in eight. But when the only side breathing down your neck are Levante, who have managed just the single win in nine, the incentive to give a flying hula-hoop is limited.

Unai Emery came out on the defence of his team by saying that the supporters should judge the club at the end of the season. This was a stance backed by Roberto Soldado who dipped his toe into tempestuous fan-fighting waters by suggesting that Ã¢ÂÂwhat happens with Valencia is valued more outside of the club than here inside and that Ã¢ÂÂit seems that third place doesnÃ¢ÂÂt have any merit.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Away win

Real Madrid (1st) v Espanyol (8th) - 21.30

Perico coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that he wonÃ¢ÂÂt be making any complaints about refereeing decisions during SundayÃ¢ÂÂs game no matter what happens in the Santiago Bernabeu against Madrid. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm not afraid of refs and I donÃ¢ÂÂt have any prejudices,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed the Espanyol coach.

If that does happen then a manager in la Liga not whining about decisions going against his team is enough for LLL to have the Argentinean coach captured, stuffed, dressed in his Espanyol tracksuit and placed in the Spanish FAÃ¢ÂÂs museum and labeled as some kind of freakish, mutated oddity.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Monday

Levante (4th) v Betis (12th) - 21.00

After going eight games without a win, Levante finally managed to pick up three points last weekend with a victory at Espanyol. It lifted Levante back into the Champions League places, but club captain Sergio Ballesteros is still of the mindset that the club are not yet safe on 35 points with 14 matches left. Although it would take a feat of Zaragoza proportions to be relegated, the hefty stopper says that MondayÃ¢ÂÂs game is another battle to avoid the drop. Ã¢ÂÂThe Betis match is 50% of our salvation. When we manage our objective we can dream about other things,Ã¢ÂÂ said Ballesteros this week. LLL suspects those Ã¢ÂÂother thingsÃ¢ÂÂ might be called Ã¢ÂÂsummer holidaysÃ¢ÂÂ.

LLL Prediction - Draw