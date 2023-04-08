Leeds United v Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United v Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Sunday April 9, 2.00pm BST

Looking for a Leeds United v Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds United v Crystal Palace is on Sky Sports in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace face off in yet another Premier League relegation six-pointer at Elland Road.

With nine teams battling to avoid the drop, the survival battle is impossible to call this season, and just one point separates Palace and Leeds ahead of their clash.

The Yorkshire club have hit a good run of form recently, picking up seven points from their last four games, while returning Palace boss Roy Hodgson led the Eagles to a 2-1 win over Leicester last time out that ended a 13-match winless streak.

The first meeting between the clubs this season went Palace’s way, the Londoners earning a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park in October.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas, Maximilian Wober and Adam Forshaw make up the Leeds injury list.

Palace are without Wilfried Zaha, Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards, who are all struggling with muscular problems.

Form

Leeds United: WLWDL

Crystal Palace: WLLLL

Referee

Simon Hooper is the referee for Leeds United v Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Leeds United v Crystal Palace will be played at Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United v Crystal Palace is on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 2.00pm BST.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.