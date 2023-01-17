Leeds United vs Cardiff City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Leeds United vs Cardiff City live stream and match preview, Wednesday 18 January, 7:45pm GMT

Looking for a Leeds United (opens in new tab) vs Cardiff City (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds United vs Cardiff City is on ITV4 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

After dramatically coming back from 2-2 down in the original third round tie at Championship Cardiff, Leeds will be aiming to finish the job on home turf.

The Whites have been knocked out of the FA Cup at this stage in each of the past five seasons; they've also failed to win any of their last six meetings with Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Cardiff – the only Welsh club ever to win the FA Cup, way back in 1927 – are looking to advance to the fourth round for the first time since 2019/20.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch doesn't have too many injury concerns: right-back Stuart Dallas and winger Luis Sinisterra are still sidelined, while midfielder Adam Forshaw – who hasnt't featured since New Year's Eve – is doubtful. Marsch rotated his starting 11 a fair amount for the original tie, though, and could well do so again.

Cardiff sacked manager Mark Hudson on Sunday, so caretaker Dean Whitehead will be in charge for this clash. He has an almost complete squad from which to select, with right-back Mahlon Romeo and left-back Jamilu Collins – a long-term absentee – the only players sidelined.

Form

For both sides, this game will serve as a temporary distraction from their forgettable league campaigns so far.

Leeds haven't won in any competition since early November; they put in a much improved performance against Aston Villa in the Premier League last time out but still suffered their fourth loss in seven games in all competitions.

Cardiff are on an even longer winless run, however: the Bluebirds have gone nine matches without a win in league and cup (although they have drawn six of those).

Stadium

Leeds United vs Cardiff City will be played at 37,792-capacity Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 18 January in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV4 and ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.