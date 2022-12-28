Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Wednesday 28 December, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream? Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream is on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) will be looking to move back to within five points of top spot as they return to Premier League action for the first time since World Cup 2022.

A defeat would leave Pep Guardiola's side in third place, behind both Newcastle (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab).

Leeds (opens in new tab) head into this contest just two points above the relegation zone after winning only four of their first 14 matches this term.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leeds will have to make do without Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Archie Gray, Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford.

Rodrigo Moreno, Liam Cooper, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville will undergo late fitness tests, while Mateusz Klich is hoping to recover from illness in time.

Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez will play no part for Manchester City, who are also likely to be without Kalvin Phillips.

Form

Leeds lost their final two fixtures before the World Cup, going down 1-0 to Wolves in the EFL Cup and 4-3 to Tottenham (opens in new tab) in the league.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup last week, but their most recent Premier League encounter ended in a 2-1 defeat by Brentford (opens in new tab).

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Leeds United vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Leeds United vs Manchester City will be played at the 37,792-seater Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 28 December in the UK. The game is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.