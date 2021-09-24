Leicester City squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

Over the past two seasons, Leicester have spent 567 days in the top four - and finished fifth on both occasions.

Winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history will have softened the blow of being pipped to fourth by Chelsea on the final day of 2020/21, but it's Champions League football that Brendan Rodgers' Foxes crave.

A spot in the Europa League is not to be sniffed it, mind you, and winning that would seal qualification for Europe's elite club competition, but many a team has seen their league campaign hindered by those Thursday nights spent trekking to and fro across the continent.

The 2015/16 title winners hold the distinction of being the club's greatest squad - obviously - but the current crop is the strongest, and the 'big six' really ought to be revised to include Leicester (you know what, let's go ahead and put them in there right now).

Recent years have seen the Foxes do some fine business, finding tremendous value in the transfer market with the likes of James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu and James Maddison.

There have been more than a few rumours of a move to Arsenal for Maddison, and there's no denying that the playmaker would be a huge loss for Rodgers, but for now, they are just rumours, and Leicester have kept hold of everyone they'd have wanted to so far this window.

They've already made some exciting additions, too, with 22-year-old duo Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare joining from Red Bull Salzburg and French champions Lille respectively, while Ryan Bertrand looks like a shrewd pick-up on a free following his departure from Southampton.

With Jamie Vardy still leading the line and Kelechi Iheanacho in the form of his life, plus the arrival of Daka - the Zambian international was prolific in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, banging in 27 goals in 28 games - Leicester aren't exactly short of firepower.

Add to that a solid defensive base backed up by skipper Kasper Schmeichel, and - they'll hope - Maddison continuing to pull the strings in midfield, and you have to say that Leicester should be right in the Champions League mix again - and they've set their stall out nicely by beating Manchester City to lift the Community Shield.

The big question is: can they go one better than 'the mix' this time around?

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic

Defenders: James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Luke Thomas, Ryan Bertrand, Jannick Vestergaard

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Patson Daka, Ademola Lookman

