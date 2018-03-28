Lewis Cook's England debut has earned his grandfather £17,000

Back in 2014, Burlingham walked into a William Hill in Tadcaster and wagered a 33/1 bet that his grandson would win an England senior cap before he turned 26.

At the time, 18-year-old Cook was a rising star at Leeds.

The Bournemouth midfielder, who captained England to U20 World Cup glory last summer, came on for Jesse Lingard against Italy after 71 minutes on Tuesday night to secure Burlingham a very tidy profit.

William Hill told the Telegraph that the payout is the largest of its type since Peter Edwards won £125,000 when his grandson, Harry Wilson, made his Wales debut in 2013. Edwards placed the bet when Wilson was an 18-month toddler at 2,500/1...

