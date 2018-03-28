Colombia fans invade the pitch at Fulham's Craven Cottage after goalless draw with Australia
Following Los Cafeteros's 0-0 friendly against Australia, a number of their fans couldn't contain their excitement
According to the Daily Mail, thousands of Colombian fans invaded the pitch in leafy south-west London after the goalless friendly on Tuesday night.
As soon as English referee Bobby Madley blew the final whistle, a throng of the South American nation's supporters took to the pitch in an attempt to get closer to their idols.
It could have been a more joyous evening for Colombia, though, had substitute Miguel Borja not had his 86th-minute penalty saved by Australia's Danny Vukovic – just minutes after he hit the bar from close range.
Watch out, Russia...
