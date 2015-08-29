Liverpool 0-3 West Ham: What was doubly special about Mark Noble's day?

A red card apiece and three goals at Anfield – but that all of the latter went to West Ham was the biggest shock of Saturday's Premier League action.

Slaven Bilic's side could barely have asked for a better start after new boy Manuel Lanzini turned in Aaron Cresswell's cross after two-and-a-half minutes, but things got even better for the Hammers before half-time when Mark Noble slotted home a second just before the half-hour mark.

Lanzini came off with eight minutes to go but was terrific defensively. The influence graphic shows how much of the pitch he covered.

Liverpool's frustrated Philippe Coutinho picked up a booking on the stroke of half-time, and the Brazilian made matters far worse for his side just six minutes after the restart when his foul on Dimitri Payet earned him a second yellow and early bath.

West Ham took full advantage. Diafra Sakho – who completed just one pass in a service-starved first half (below) – sealed the east Londoners' first win at Anfield since 1963 in injury time when he held off Dejan Lovren before finishing into the bottom corner.

Match facts

Manuel Lanzini's goal for West Ham at Liverpool today is the fastest scored in the Premier League so far in 2015/16 (2:28).

Mark Noble has scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career.

Noble has been sent off 4 times in the Premier League – and in 2 of these, he’s also scored.

West Ham have been shown 6 red cards in 10 games this season (all comps), compared to 3 in 43 matches in 2014/15.

This was the first Premier League game since January 10, 2015 to see both sides receive a red card.

This was West Ham’s first top-flight league victory at Anfield since September 1963, ending a run of 42 successive top-flight trips there without a win.

Liverpool mustered just 1 shot on target in this game; the third time that they have had just 1 shot on target at Anfield in a Premier League match since the start of last season (never 0 shots).

