Premier League preview: How does Jurgen Klopp improve on Liverpool's excellence?

The FourFourTwo Season Preview 2020/21 is on sale in shops and online now

A 97-point haul in 2018-19 – then the third-highest in Premier League history – was excellence for Liverpool. Somehow, however, they bettered in 2019-20, ending their 30-year wait for the title by racking up 99 points. To continue such sparkling form over three seasons is extremely difficult, as Manchester City demonstrated last term – but that is the challenge ahead for Jurgen Klopp & Co.

Thankfully for the grinning tactician, his Liverpool side have repeatedly shown the will to go one better. They followed up their 2018 Champions League Final defeat by lifting Ol’ Big Ears 12 months later, then scooped the Premier League title last time out with a record seven games to spare, after their one-point near-miss the season prior.

Many former Reds have spoken about the way that legendary coach Ronnie Moran would remind his title-winning players of the “four weeks until pre-season” immediately after their final game of the campaign. “Remember, big heads,” he would tell them, “it’s done now – we need to win it again.” But Klopp will need no such reminder, having claimed back-to-back Bundesliga crowns with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012. He knows what it takes.

ALSO READ (Image credit: Future) PREVIEW Premier League 2020/21: every club assessed ahead of the new season

Liverpool haven’t retained the title since 1984 and they will be desperate to do so in front of their own supporters this time, after the relative anticlimax of claiming their first league title for three decades in an empty stadium. Winning 27 of their first 29 league games, though, meant Liverpool actually would have won the league even if they hadn’t claimed a single point after lockdown. “The main difference between us and other teams this season was consistency,” said a beaming Klopp. “My boys were resilient.”

Helpfully, his side will benefit from having enjoyed a proper break this summer, in contrast with their main rivals, Manchester City, who have fulfilled Champions League commitments through August. Liverpool’s players had a much longer period in which to recharge, both mentally and physically.

Adding depth beyond Liverpool’s starting XI will be hard to achieve. As ever, the risks of injury remain for their key attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, who combined

for 54 per cent of Liverpool’s league goals last term. If the Reds have to convince any would-be prospects to rival the established order, however, at least joining Klopp’s latest crusade will be more enticing than ever.

FPL TIPS The best value promoted players to include in your team

The collapse was gradual and pained. A 4-0 lesson from Liverpool was squared off, but a mid-January home defeat to Southampton – who had been dissected so mercilessly at St Mary’s in October – kickstarted a run of just four wins from Leicester’s final 17 games. In between, they threw away a first Wembley final since 2000 by losing to a struggling Aston Villa in the League Cup’s last four and, after 4lockdown, Chelsea swatted them aside in the FA Cup. Late-season injuries to Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell certainly didn’t help, but wthe rot was setting in before each of those key men rwas sidelined. Rodgers’ side were devoid of bodies iand confidence for the final stretch, ambling to the soccasional feeble point or three amid a self-inflicted wimplosion – not least, the astonishing 4-1 collapse at TBournemouth, having led with 25 minutes remaning.

LIVERPOOL TRANSFERS Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool? Why it makes no sense – and why it makes complete sense

LFC FEATURES The Curlett Cup: Liverpool's greatest trophy you've never heard of

This is a club with ambition, however, and looking 5at the season as a whole, 2019-20 brought healthy progress. Leicester were awesome before they were awful. They’ll enjoy a season in the Europa League, which presents new challenges for a youthful squad and a far greater chance of success than they would thave had in the Champions League. They must both sbalance and bolster their squad, however: last term idemonstrated that the Foxes are still short in reserve.

It is on Rodgers to concoct a hangover cure that Owill have Leicester thriving once more. Beyond those asore heads, there is an exciting team to behold.

NOW READ...

FPL TIPS 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

THE NEW ENGLAND KIT "We took inspiration from the France 98 shirt – fans still love that team"

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world