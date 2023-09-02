Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Sunday 3 September, 2pm BST

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview

Looking for a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Aston Villa is not being shown live in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Liverpool will be looking for their third victory in a row when they take on Aston Villa this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to beat Newcastle in dramatic fashion last time out. Trailing 1-0 and a man down, the Reds scored twice late on to turn the game on its head. That win will have given Liverpool a huge lift ahead of another tricky match this weekend.

Aston Villa are also on a high after four wins on the bounce in all competitions. Their latest Premier League success came against Burnley, as Unai Emery's men produced an excellent all-round display at Turf Moor.

This promises to be an entertaining encounter at Anfield, where both teams will be pushing for all three points. It could be one of the best games of the Premier League weekend.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool could hand a start to Darwin Nunez after his exploits last week, or Klopp may opt to use him as an impact substitute again.

Virgil van Dijk is suspended and Ibrahima Konate is still injured, so Joe Gomez will partner Joel Matip at centre-back. Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones could both be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Aston Villa, who beat Hibernian 3-0 in midweek (and 5-0 on aggregate) to secure their place in the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League, remain without long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia.

Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker, Philippe Coutinho and Timothy Iroegbunam are also out, but Villa hope to have Emi Martinez available in goal again. This game could come too soon for Clement Lenglet, signed on loan from Barcelona on deadline day.

Form

Liverpool: DWW

Aston Villa: LWW

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Liverpool vs Aston Villa. His assistants will be Adrian Holmes and Simon Long, with Tony Harrington the fourth official. Darren England is the VAR, with Timothy Wood the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Aston Villa will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, which has a capacity of 54,074.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 3 September in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.