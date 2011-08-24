Local's guide: Barcelona

Sun, sea and splendid football make Barcelona a fitting home for the planetÃ¢ÂÂs finest team Ã¢ÂÂ and player.

And from GaudiÃ¢ÂÂs gorgeous architecture to a buzzing nightlife, the Catalan capital is a hugely popular short break destination. BarÃÂ§a estimate 9,000 foreign football tourists flock to weekend games (which can be on Saturday, Sunday or Monday with timings only announced Ã¢ÂÂ¨11 days beforehand), while Espanyol are excelling in their new Ã¢ÂÂEnglish-styleÃ¢ÂÂ stadium on the cityÃ¢ÂÂs outskirts.

Getting around

Barcelona is well served by budget airlines. Buses from the airport to PlaÃÂ§a Catalunya run continuously and cost Ã¢ÂÂ¬5.05. Best bet is a T10 travel card costing Ã¢ÂÂ¬7.85 Ã¢ÂÂ 10 trips on the excellent metro. The Nou Ã¢ÂÂ¨Camp is near many stations: Badal, Collblanc, Les Corts, Maria Cristina and Palau Reial.

Pre-match drink

A strip of bars line Diagonal, close to Maria Cristina metro, to the north of the stadium. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a 10-minute walk past the Princess Sofia hotel (which Terry Venables once called home) to the Nou Camp.

Place to eat the local dish

Quinze Nits is a top value first-come, first-served restaurant in PlaÃÂ§a Reial: a three-course meal and drinks is just Ã¢ÂÂ¬20. Avoid La RamblaÃ¢ÂÂs overpriced tourist tapas traps and head instead to El Born. Local tip: during the week most restaurants have a Ã¢ÂÂmenu-del-diaÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ a three-course menu of the day for Ã¢ÂÂ¬8-17.

Where to nurse a hangover

Go for a walk on the beach Ã¢ÂÂ¨by Barceloneta and get your hangover fix at Buenas Migas at the end of Passeig de Joan Borbo, or enjoy a full breakfast at one of the cityÃ¢ÂÂs many Irish bars. The best is DunneÃ¢ÂÂs on Via Ã¢ÂÂ¨Laietana by the hip Born area.

Where to go with mates

The Nou Camp museum and stadium tour is CataloniaÃ¢ÂÂs most popular tourist attraction, with over a million visitors per year. Alternatively, take partÃ¢ÂÂ¨in one of BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs training camps. The Costa Dorada resort is about an hour away from the city, and is ideal for Ã¢ÂÂ¨a pre-season workout. Via Nickes.com you can request Ã¢ÂÂ¨a tailor-made training camp package to Costa Dorada, including watching a game at the Nou Camp or Espanyol.



Where to go with your other half

The hop-on, hop-off tourist buses take in most of the sights. They run on three circular routes from PlaÃÂ§a de Catalunya for Ã¢ÂÂ¬20 per day.

Football shrine

Drink from the unassuming Canaletes fountain Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs where all the celebrations Ã¢ÂÂ¨for any BarÃÂ§a trophies start.

Best thing to do for free

Walk down the glorious Passeig de Gracia Ã¢ÂÂ SpainÃ¢ÂÂs grandest street Ã¢ÂÂ then La Rambla to the sea. Follow the coastline to the Olympic village: in total itÃ¢ÂÂs three fantastic hours.

PlayerÃ¢ÂÂs favourite place

Dani Alves: Ã¢ÂÂA lot of the lads visit an Italian called Da Greco in Gracia. I really like Botafumeiro, a fish restaurant there.Ã¢ÂÂ The seafront CDLC, Ã¢ÂÂ¨a cool club/bar/restaurant once owned by Patrick Kluivert, remains popular, while several player functions have been held at the W Hotel.

DonÃ¢ÂÂt make this mistake...

Get blind drunk and walk around La Rambla in the early hours. YouÃ¢ÂÂll be relieved of your cash by someone pretending to be your mate.

Bicycle sightseeing tours

Two wheels good, four wheels bad. For an extra ÃÂ£35 we offer a guided sightseeing tour of the city, with a bike, bottle Ã¢ÂÂ¨of water and free drink at the beach. Helmets Ã¢ÂÂ¨and raincoats on request. Tassles on bike handles, not so much.

Take on local opposition

We can arrange a game against an amateur side. Write your requirements in the Ã¢ÂÂspecial requestÃ¢ÂÂ box on the booking page when ordering via travelshop.fourfourtwo.com and weÃ¢ÂÂll organise a game before or after your Nou Camp trip.

Fancy stadium tours

Anyone staying for Ã¢ÂÂ¨more than four nights in Barcelona with the FFT online Travel Shop will have a free tour of the glorious Nou Camp stadium thrown in for free. All of these great offers apply if you order before October 1, 2011.

