Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis: Live streams for La Liga clash

Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis as the league leaders look to continue their march towards the La Liga title on Saturday April 5

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Key information • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | TSN+ (Canada) | beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona are unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions, a stunning run of form that has given them pole position for the La Liga title race run-in.

After a recent postponement, Hansi Flick's squad has been stretched recently with two La Liga games last week and a Copa Del Rey semi-final clash on Wednesday just gone. They won them all, overcoming Osasuna and Girona in the league before edging past fellow title rivals Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their cup tie.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga on 66 points, three clear of arch rivals Real Madrid and nine clear of Atlético.

The visitors to Barca's temporary home of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic Parc are Real Betis, the side from Seville who are themselves pushing for European football next season. Betis sit sixth in La Liga on 47 points, with the final Champions League berth not out of the question.

It should be a good contest between, so read on for all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis in the UK

Barcelona vs Real Betis is available to watch through Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

You can watch Barcelona vs Real Betis online on Premier Sports' streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Real Betis on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Betis in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Barcelona vs Real Betis on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Real Betis on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Betis for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona vs Real Betis live, in full, and for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Real Betis is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

