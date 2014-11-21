Man City 2-1 Swansea: Why you should have seen the champions' comeback coming

Manchester City came from behind to ease the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Swansea had taken an early lead when Wilfried Bony elegantly chested down and slotted past Joe Hart, only for Stevan Jovetic to level ten minutes later.

Yaya Toure scored a superb winner in the second half, as the champions just about kept league leaders Chelsea in their sights.

Toure may not have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, but he was somewhere back nearer his best in this victory. He ran the show in midfield, attempting 102 passes and creating three chances in the process.

Also impressive in terms of passing was Samir Nasri, who completed 65 and also created three openings for team-mates.

Man City have kept just one clean sheet in their last six home league games.

Eight of Stevan Jovetic’s nine goals for Manchester City in all competitions have come at the Etihad.

Man City have scored in 12 of their last 13 Premier League games at the Etihad.

Wilfried Bony has netted three goals in his two Premier League meetings with the Citizens.

With 17 Premier League goals to his name since January 1, Bony is the division's top scorer in 2014.

Bony will have become rather familiar with the sound of the referee's whistle - he was fouled 5 times, and also made 5 fouls himself.

Swansea have thrown away a league-high 11 points from leading positions this season.

Manchester City have won five and lost just one of the seven Premier League meetings with Swansea City.

