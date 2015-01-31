Man United 3-1 Leicester: In nine starts, how many goals has Falcao had a hand in?

Manchester United's first-half blitz downed Leicester at Old Trafford as Louis van Gaal's men leapt into third with a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Goals from Robin van Persie, Radamel Falcao and Wes Morgan (og) inside 17 minutes gave the Reds a commanding half-time lead from which Nigel Pearson's visitors couldn't recover from. As such, they remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Former Poland international Marcin Wasilewski headed a late consolation for the Foxes, who were second best throughout a difficult afternoon in Manchester. Fortunately for Pearson's men, there were also defeats for Burnley, Hull, QPR and West Brom on a matchday of few surprises.

Robin van Persie has scored the opening goal in both games between these two teams this season.

Falcao has scored 1 goal and assisted another in 2 league matches against Leicester this season.

The Colombian forward has been involved in 7 goals in 9 league starts for Man United (4 goals, 3 assists).

Mark Schwarzer (42 years and 116 days) is the fifth-oldest player to feature in the Premier League (all four older players are also goalkeepers).

The Australian has always been on the losing side in all 4 of his Premier League debuts (Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea and now Leicester).

Mark Schwarzer has kept 1 clean sheet in 15 visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Man United have managed to keep just 3 clean sheets in their last 10 home league games. They have conceded exactly 1 goal in the other 7 games.

Marcin Wasilewski's goal is the 300th that Man United have conceded at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

This was Wasilewski's first league goal for Leicester.

The Foxes have scored with all 6 of their shots on target against Man United in the league this season.

