Man United 3-1 Leicester: In nine starts, how many goals has Falcao had a hand in?
By Joe Brewin
A straightforward victory for Louis van Gaal's side, as seen through the eyes of Stats Zone...
Manchester United's first-half blitz downed Leicester at Old Trafford as Louis van Gaal's men leapt into third with a comfortable 3-1 victory.
Goals from Robin van Persie, Radamel Falcao and Wes Morgan (og) inside 17 minutes gave the Reds a commanding half-time lead from which Nigel Pearson's visitors couldn't recover from. As such, they remain rooted to the foot of the table.
Former Poland international Marcin Wasilewski headed a late consolation for the Foxes, who were second best throughout a difficult afternoon in Manchester. Fortunately for Pearson's men, there were also defeats for Burnley, Hull, QPR and West Brom on a matchday of few surprises.
- Robin van Persie has scored the opening goal in both games between these two teams this season.
- Falcao has scored 1 goal and assisted another in 2 league matches against Leicester this season.
- The Colombian forward has been involved in 7 goals in 9 league starts for Man United (4 goals, 3 assists).
- Mark Schwarzer (42 years and 116 days) is the fifth-oldest player to feature in the Premier League (all four older players are also goalkeepers).
- The Australian has always been on the losing side in all 4 of his Premier League debuts (Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea and now Leicester).
- Mark Schwarzer has kept 1 clean sheet in 15 visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League.
- Man United have managed to keep just 3 clean sheets in their last 10 home league games. They have conceded exactly 1 goal in the other 7 games.
- Marcin Wasilewski's goal is the 300th that Man United have conceded at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
- This was Wasilewski's first league goal for Leicester.
- The Foxes have scored with all 6 of their shots on target against Man United in the league this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.