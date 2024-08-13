Manchester City squad for 2024/25: Pep Guardiola's full team for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup

Manchester City squad for 2024/25
The Manchester City squad for 2024/25 is looking to continue creating history, with an unprecedented five consecutive Premier League titles a possibility. 

It doesn't just stop there, though. Total domination on all fronts is the goal once again. As always, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens will be favourites for every competition they compete in, including the Champions League. Such is their domestic supremacy, a fifth consecutive Premier League title (and seventh in eight years) will merely be considered the bare minimum – a Double two shy of the ultimate target. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
2Kyle WalkerDF
3Ruben DiasDF
4Kalvin PhillipsMF
5John StonesDF
6Nathan AkeDF
7Joao CanceloDF
8Mateo KovacicMF
9Erling HaalandFW
10Jack GrealishFW
11Jeremy DokuFW
16RodriMF
17Kevin De BruyneMF
18Stefan OrtegaGK
20Bernardo SilvaMF
24Josko GvardiolDF
25Manuel AkanjiMF
26SavinhoFW
27Matheus NunesMF
31EdersonGK
32Maximo PerroneMF
33Scott CarsonGK
47Phil FodenFW
52Oscar BobbFW
75Nico O'ReillyMF
82Rico LewisDF
87James McAteeMF
97Josh Wilson-EsbrandDF

