Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream and match preview, Tuesday 11 April, 8pm BST

Looking for a Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Bayern Munich is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) are once again the favourites to win the Champions League, but they have a tricky path to the final.

Even if they get past Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) in the last eight, Real Madrid (opens in new tab) will probably be waiting in the semis.

Bayern are now managed by Thomas Tuchel, who memorably led Chelsea (opens in new tab) to Champions League glory with a 1-0 victory over City in the 2021 final.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Phil Foden is the only Manchester City player who will miss the first leg as he continues his recovery from appendicitis.

Bayern Munich will be without Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, so Serge Gnabry is set to start up top.

Form

City have been playing some scintillating football of late and they head into this fixture on the back of an eight-game winning streak.

Bayern have won two of their three games under Tuchel, including a 4-2 triumph over Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab).

Referee

Jesus Gil Manzano of Spain is the referee for Manchester City vs Bayern Munich.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

