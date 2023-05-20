Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Sunday 21 May, 4pm BST

Manchester City vs Chelsea is being shown by Sky Sports.

Manchester City will win the Premier League title if they beat Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side might already be champions if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest the previous day.

Chelsea, who are set to finish in the bottom half for the first time since 1996, have nothing left to play for this season.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team News

Manchester City remain without Nathan Ake but they have no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of Reece James, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcus Bettinelli.

Form

Manchester City have won 11 matches on the bounce in the Premier League, as well as all 16 of their home games in 2023.

Chelsea have won just one of their eight games under the tutelage of interim manager Frank Lampard.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Manchester City vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday 21 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In the US, kick-off time is 11am ET / 8am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.