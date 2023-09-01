Manchester City vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Saturday 2 September, 3pm BST

Looking for a Manchester City vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Fulham is not on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester City will be looking to make it four wins out of four when they host Fulham in the Premier League this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side are the only team in the division with a perfect record after three rounds of fixtures. They are already sitting at the summit of the standings and the fear for their competitors is that it will be hard to dislodge City if they begin to build up a lead at top spot.

City have perhaps not been at their dazzling best so far this season, but they have still won all three matches reasonably comfortably. They were given a late scare by Sheffield United last time out, but City were much the better team on the balance of play.

Fulham produced a battling display to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in gameweek three. They took an early lead at the Emirates Stadium, but then fell 2-1 behind and were reduced to 10 men.

Despite that, Marco Silva's side dug deep to find an equaliser and move on to four points for the campaign. They will now be looking to pull off another surprise result against the champions.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester City will be unable to call upon the services of John Stones until after the international break, while Kevin De Bruyne is set for a sustained spell on the sidelines.

Manuel Ikanji has been suffering from illness but could feature nonetheless. Juanma Lillo will again lead the team on the touchline as Guardiola continues his recovery from back surgery.

Fulham will be able to use Calvin Bassey, who was shown a red card against Arsenal last weekend but served his ban in the EFL Cup win against Tottenham. Willian is not currently match fit but could appear from the bench.

Form

Manchester City: WWW

Fulham: WLD

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Manchester City vs Fulham. His assistants will be Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, with Michael Salisbury the fourth official. Tony Harrington is the VAR, with Adam Nunn the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Fulham will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, which has a capacity of 53,400.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Fulham kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 September in the UK. The game is not on TV in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.