“I met Eric Cantona in a restaurant and he ordered sardines. I had to laugh” - The United Way director Mat Hodgson chats to FFT about the stunning new documentary

Pinning down Eric Cantona is easier said than done. The former forward - arguably the greatest player in Manchester United history - is invited to take part in countless projects each year, and is famously picky over how to spend his time.

“Eric is elusive,” Mat Hodgson tells FourFourtwo ahead of the launch of his new film, The United Way, which not only features Cantona but is narrated by the Frenchman from the stage of a stunning Lisbon theatre. “People kept telling me the same thing: 'You’ll never get Eric'. You accept that to a certain extent but say I still wanted to try.” Fortunately, for Hodgson and viewers, the director proved his doubters wrong.

Cantona is at his cartoonish best in The United Way, delivering an array of memorable lines with the panache he once bewitched Premier League defenders with. The film retraces the history of Manchester United, from the glory and tragedy of the Busby Babes era, through the trophy drought of the late ‘70s and ‘80s to the domination of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign.

Far from being solely about on-field drama, The United Way honours the city of Manchester itself - detailing how the lives of everyday Mancunians is woven into the fabric of the biggest club in English football. It’s a huge project; the type which needs a huge character to chauffeur us from one segment to the next.

“We hooked Eric by pitching something that felt authentic to him,” says Hodgson. “He understood what we were trying to do. He identifies with the city of Manchester. We were deliberate in our approach about this film being about the city, the people and their values. He is a very deep thinking character. Almost spiritual.”

“The stage is set - all eyes on me” is one particularly well-delivered line from the film - referencing the narrator’s arrival at Old Trafford in 1992 - but it’s fitting given his role in this project. Hodgson admits meeting Cantona to begin filming was an intimidating proposition.

“He’s got an aura and a reputation,” he says with a smile. “So immediately you are influenced by that. He ordered a plate of sardines over lunch. I didn't know if he did that for a little joke to himself or just because he lives in Lisbon and they’re pretty much everywhere, but I did have a little chuckle to myself sitting opposite Eric Cantona with a plate of sardines in front of him.”

The list of interviewees appearing alongside Cantona is a mouthwatering prospect for United fans: David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Andy Cole, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ron Atkinson are among those sharing stories from United’s illustrious past.

“One of the decisions I made early on was to get loads of different voices in there,” Hodgson tells FFT. “People who had the privilege of living and breathing the story. People who have walked the walk. Beckham is as Manchester United as they come in my eyes. When we pitched to his agents we knew he must get asked to do loads of films. But I think when he knew we wanted him to talk about the city itself as well, he was in.”

While the bulk of the movie deals with the lows of the Munich Air Disaster and the highs of the trophy-laden 90s, there is plenty to enjoy between these bookends.

Ron Atkinson’s reign, in particular, is a highlight. The man who preceded Ferguson in the Old Trafford dugout is a massive character, with a penchant for booze, women and expensive cars. The on-field success may have been lacking during his reign, but football fans will enjoy reliving a simpler time, when a big-time Charlie ran the grandest club of all.

“The Big Ron section was, I feel, truthful,” says Hodgson. "You look at the peaks and troughs of Manchester United, and try to extract why things happened as they did. It’s important, for context, to show the club as it was before Ferguson’s arrival. Big Ron almost represented the antithesis of that. We are fortunate that Ron is a big enough character to sustain that element without it being damning on him. He wasn't the right fit for United, but that’s fine. He comes across very well in the film, but he just didn't fit the ethos they were looking for.”

Another excellent segment deals with the sacking of manager Tommy Docherty in 1977. The Scotsman had just led the club to victory in the FA Cup, but then found himself out of work following an affair with a physiotherapist at the club’s wife. In one of his last interviews before his death in December 2020, Docherty shares the anger and humiliation he felt at the time.

“The club wanted to create a family ethos and Tommy Doc’s actions contradicted that ethos,” states Hodgson. “He was a punchy character, Tommy, and I think that comes across in the film.

“Towards the end of his life he was still animated and didn't hold back. It might surprise a few people to have someone in the film speaking negatively about a particular episode at Manchester United, but I wanted to make a real film about the club. This isn’t a puff piece for Manchester United. I think the film is richer for those voices.”

Chief among the voices, of course, is Cantona. Who runs the show in typical fashion. The Frenchman can say more with one jink of a monobrow than many could muster in a lifetime. It all contributes to making The United Way a must-watch for football fans, and not just those of Manchester United.

The United Way is out now on Blu-ray, DVD & Download-to-Own and launching on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW from 24th May

