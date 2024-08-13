Manchester United squad for 2024/25: Erik ten Hag's full team for the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Manchester United squad for 2024/25 will still be managed by Erik ten Hag, as the Red Devils looks to recover from a disappointing season last time out.

Avoid the serious, season-affecting injuries from last season and Manchester United will rise again. That was the major factor in pushing United down to eighth, and also a mitigation when it came to saving Erik ten Hag’s job.

United will be expected to finish in the top four, do well in the cups – including the Europa League – and not lose 14 league games. A serious title challenge is implausible, but if it doesn’t look like a significant improvement is on the cards by Christmas then Ten Hag will fear for his job under new INEOS overlords. So, it’s more convincing and attractive football, more goals, more wins, fewer defeats. Easy, no?

In learning from last year, Manchester United will know they cannot under any circumstances, have a negative goal difference like last season. They'll also need to learn to defend a two-goal lead in a football match, as a failure to do so cost United European football at the first attempt last season.

One win from six Champions League games was a failure. Do not spend months under the uncertain cloud of a ‘strategic review’ because you don’t know who’s going to be in charge. Do progress plans to either redevelop or rebuild Old Trafford.

Ditto the Carrington training ground, which has already started. Do not let mid-table teams come to Old Trafford and enjoy more chances than the home team, since chances tend to lead to goals…

Manchester United squad for 2024/25

GK: Altay Bayindir

GK: Andre Onana

GK: Tom Heaton

DF: Victor Lindelof

DF: Harry Maguire

DF: Lisandro Martinez

DF: Tyrell Malacia

DF: Luke Shaw

DF: Leny Yoro

DF: Diogo Dalot

DF: Jonny Evans

DF: Harry Amass

MF: Mason Mount

MF: Bruno Fernandes

MF: Casemiro

MF: Christian Eriksen

MF: Kobbie Mainoo

MF: Scott McTominay

MF: Toby Collyer

MF: Dan Gore

MF: Hannibal Mejbri

FW: Joshua Zirkzee

FW: Marcus Rashford

FW: Rasmus Hojlund

FW: Amad Diallo

FW: Alejandro Garnacho

FW: Antony

FW: Facundo Pellistri

FW: Ethan Wheatley

FW: Jadon Sancho

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Altay Bayindir GK 2 Victor Lindelof DF 5 Harry Maguire DF 6 Lisandro Martinez DF 7 Mason Mount MF 8 Bruno Fernandes MF 9 Rasmus Hojlund FW 10 Marcus Rashford FW 11 Joshua Zirkzee FW 12 Tyrell Malacia DF 14 Christian Eriksen MF 15 Leny Yoro DF 16 Amad Diallo FW 17 Alejandro Garnacho FW 18 Casemiro MF 20 Diogo Dalot DF 21 Antony FW 22 Tom Heaton GK 23 Luke Shaw DF 24 Andre Onana GK 25 Jadon Sancho FW 28 Facundo Pellistri FW 35 Jonny Evans DF 36 Ethan Wheatley FW 37 Kobbie Mainoo MF 39 Scott McTominay MF 41 Harry Amass DF 43 Toby Collyer MF 44 Dan Gore MF 46 Hannibal Mejbri MF

Manchester United manager

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much talked about, Erik ten Hag spent his second season burning through credit rightly earned in his first. He’ll be under acute pressure to vastly improve on last term from the start. He has a clear idea of what he wants from his team, and is even prepared to wait to get the right players rather than change his philosophy, but wins are a must.

Manchester United's key player

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes. The captain, 29, showed just how much he’s missed in two end-of-season games (a 4-0 hammering at Crystal Palace and a home defeat to Arsenal). His whinging and haranguing is not for everyone, but he’s easily the side’s most creative player and a versatile force of energy.

One to watch

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Shaw. He’s an English left-back who is often excellent – when he’s not injured. There have been so many times in his decade at Old Trafford when it didn’t look like he had a future, due to injury or a doubtful manager. He’s said he wouldn’t wish his injuries on anyone, but he must play if he’s to stay at the club.

The mood

Better after the FA Cup final win over City. It wasn’t just the (surprise) result, but the goals (from academy graduates) and the tactical smartness in defeating Pep Guardiola’s team. Keeping Ten Hag was a popular decision, too.

Most likely to...

See viral images of any leaks from Old Trafford when it rains, accompanied by chants of ‘Old Trafford is falling down’. For the record, it isn’t and it’s still a very good football ground. That, and see a cracked club badge with Ten Hag’s face in it or beside it at the first sign of trouble.

Least likely to...

See a sane online reaction to Manchester United losing a game. The discourse is wild and overblown; the abuse, even of the club’s own players, pernicious. It’s a reason why so many fail under the pressure. And yet at actual games the fans are supportive and patient towards their inconsistent and sometimes woeful team.

View from the stands

Scott Patteson (@R_o_M)

Last season was surprisingly good in the end! A brilliant day out at Wembley helped us to forget some of the more depressing moments in the campaign.

The big talking point is whether Erik ten Hag can justify the decision to keep him in post. Our form in the league and Europe was so poor, and the excuse of the injury crisis will only take him so far. Can he recreate what he did in his debut season? Time will tell.

This season will be different because the Glazers' grip on the club is beginning to loosen. Decisions are being made with the football in mind, which hasn't happened since the Glazers took charge.

Our key player will be Lisandro Martinez. The difference he makes to the way United play is remarkable. We'll be praying he can stay fit this season.

Look out for Ethan Wheatley. He made a handful of appearances for the first team towards the end of the season after an incredible campaign for the under-18s.

Fans think our owners are rotten. The Glazers have done their best job of destroying the club while making themselves personally £1 billion richer. Time to go.

The opposition player I'd love here is Cole Palmer. He's a lifelong Red, named after Andy, and is still so young and only going to get better.

The player I'd happily drive to another club is Antony. Atrocious person and dreadful player. It's hard to see how we'll ever get rid after the insane transfer fee and inflated wages.

The pantomime villain will be Jadon Sancho. It'll be interesting to see whether he returns from his loan spell or not. If he does, it could be a bit frosty. He needed to apologise, but he couldn't put the club first and has lost out on a FA Cup winners' medal as a result.

Our season ticket prices are reasonable enough, compared to other clubs. Prices had been frozen for more than a decade, but the past couple of seasons have seen small increases. It shouldn't continue year on year.

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is largely positive, from matchgoing fans at least. Winning the FA Cup certainly saved his job, and after two trophies in two seasons he deserves more time. But it's clear Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn't totally sold on him, so Ten Hag will have to start the season strongly and maintain that level if he's going to finish 2024-25 as manager.

We'll finish 4th. Bolster the squad and work out what’s going on with our injuries, then optimistically we should be securing one of the Champions League spots.