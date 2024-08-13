Manchester United squad for 2024/25: Erik ten Hag's full team for the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Manchester United squad for 2024/25 has been strengthened, but questions still remain over the direction of the team

Manchester United squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Marcus Rashford, Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United line up ahead of the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
The Manchester United squad for 2024/25 will still be managed by Erik ten Hag, as the Red Devils looks to recover from a disappointing season last time out.

Avoid the serious, season-affecting injuries from last season and Manchester United will rise again. That was the major factor in pushing United down to eighth, and also a mitigation when it came to saving Erik ten Hag’s job. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Altay BayindirGK
2Victor LindelofDF
5Harry MaguireDF
6Lisandro MartinezDF
7Mason MountMF
8Bruno FernandesMF
9Rasmus HojlundFW
10Marcus RashfordFW
11Joshua ZirkzeeFW
12Tyrell MalaciaDF
14Christian EriksenMF
15Leny YoroDF
16Amad DialloFW
17Alejandro GarnachoFW
18CasemiroMF
20Diogo DalotDF
21AntonyFW
22Tom HeatonGK
23Luke ShawDF
24Andre OnanaGK
25Jadon SanchoFW
28Facundo PellistriFW
35Jonny EvansDF
36Ethan WheatleyFW
37Kobbie MainooMF
39Scott McTominayMF
41Harry AmassDF
43Toby CollyerMF
44Dan GoreMF
46Hannibal MejbriMF

