Manchester United vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester United vs Everton live stream and match preview, Friday 6 January, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester United vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Everton is on ITV1 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Erik ten Hag's side will head into this FA Cup third-round tie full of confidence after they climbed into the top four of the Premier League over the festive period.

United (opens in new tab) are without a trophy since 2017 so we can expect them to take this competition seriously.

Everton (opens in new tab) dropped into the bottom three of the Premier League this week following a 4-1 defeat by Brighton (opens in new tab), leaving Frank Lampard under heavy pressure.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United will be unable to call upon the services of Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe, but Antony is available again.

Everton will have to make do without Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Michael Keane and Andros Townsend.

Form

Manchester United have won six games in a row in all competitions, and they have not conceded a goal in their four outings since World Cup 2022.

Everton have taken just two points from the last 18 available in the Premier League, leaving them in danger of relegation.

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Manchester United vs Everton.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Everton will be played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Everton kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 6 January in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

