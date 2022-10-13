Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Everton to rack up his 700th career goal.

Manchester United will be looking for their third win of the Europa League campaign when they host Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

The Red Devils made heavy work of their first meeting with Omonia last week. Erik ten Hag’s team left Cyprus with all three points, but they had to withstand some late pressure from the home side. United (opens in new tab) ultimately held on for a 3-2 win, but they will hope for a more straightforward encounter at Old Trafford.

United are playing catch-up in Group E after losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad on matchday one. The Basque side have a perfect record after three rounds of fixtures, and United may have to win in San Sebastien on matchday six to finish first. In the revamped Europa League, group winners advance straight to the round of 16, while runners-up must contest a knockout round play-off.

Omonia have lost all three games so far and are highly unlikely to remain in the Europa League beyond the group phase. They do still have something to play for, though: a third-place finish would earn them a spot in the Europa Conference League after Christmas.

United will have to make do without Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams. Anthony Martial could be fit for the weekend’s game against Newcastle but will not feature here, so Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to start up front.

Omonia’s first-choice goalkeeper Fabiano was taken off at the weekend, so Konstantinos Panagi looks set to get the nod between the sticks. Manchester City academy graduate Brandon Barker will hope to start in the city of his birth.

Form

Manchester United: WWLWL

Omonia Nicosia: LLWWL

Referee

Jerome Brisard of France will be the referee for Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia will be played at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group E game between Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol kicks off at 8pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 13 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

