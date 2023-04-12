Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream and match preview, Thursday 13 April, 8pm BST

Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Sevilla is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United (opens in new tab) will be looking to take a step closer to the semi-finals of the Europa League when they face Sevilla (opens in new tab) on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag's side have already won the EFL Cup this term and they will be looking to add more trophies to the club's cabinet before the season is out.

Sevilla are the most successful team in the history of this competition, but they are underdogs for this tie.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Manchester United will be sweating over the fitness of Marcus Rashford, who suffered a groin problem on Saturday.

The Red Devils will also have to make do without Donny van de Beek, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton.

Sevilla will be unable to call upon the services of Karim Rekik, Marcao and Papu Gomez for this trip to Manchester.

Form

Manchester United have won four of their last five games in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Everton (opens in new tab) at the weekend.

Sevilla are on a four-match unbeaten streak under Jose Luis Mendilibar, who replaced Jorge Sampaoli as the club's manager last month.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Sevilla will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Sevilla kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 13 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

