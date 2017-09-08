Manchester United's Paul Pogba has a new red streak in his hair

After two weeks on international duty with France, Pogba has prepared for the return of Premier League football with a fresh new trim.

Manchester United take on Stoke City at the bet365 stadium on Saturday evening, with Pogba expected to start as Jose Mourinho's men look to build on their 100% winning start to the 2017/18 campaign.

Pogba will definitely be a prominent figure on the pitch whether he plays well or not. He posted a video on Instagram of his new hairstyle, captioning the clip with the words: "Too hotty" - which is a US rap song.

A photo posted by on

Will the 24-year-old's new look help him build on the two goals he's already scored this season? We'll have to wait and see.

