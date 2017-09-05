Marcelo scores sublime solo goal in Real Madrid training
The Brazilian full-back has been turning the style on in training during the international break
With most of Real Madrid's stars away on international duty, Marcelo took his opportunity to step up to the plate as top dog for a few days.
Despite often being overshadowed by his more fleet-footed team-mates, the 29-year-old displayed his own attacking prowess in training on Monday by scoring a dazzling individual goal.
The Brazil international, who isn't part of Tite's current Seleção squad due to suspension, showed off some beautiful control in the box before wriggling past two bamboozled players and carefully placing a strike into the bottom corner.
Watch out, Ronny.
