Scott Brown calls Malta defender Steven Borg a "horrible b******" after spitting row
The fiery Scotsman has let it all out after an unsavoury incident with the Maltese Premier League defender.
Brown was visibly fuming during Scotland's 2-0 win over Malta in 2018 World Cup qualifying on Monday night, and accused the centre-back of spitting at him.
The Celtic captain – one booking away from suspension – didn't retaliate during the match, but had some strong words for the 29-year-old afterwards.
"He did spit on me, he is a horrible bastard," Brown said. "He put his hand up to apologise but I managed to keep my head.
"He is a horrible bastard but the main thing was getting the three points. Getting the win was the main thing, it was about the team – not about one person or bookings or anything like that."
Brown responded to a question about his own disciplinary record in characteristically blunt fashion. See below...
Nothing's going to hold Scott Brown back tonight, especially not a suspension tightrope September 4, 2017
