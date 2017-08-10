Sarpsborg youngster scores outstanding solo goal after 60-yard dash

Sarpsborg beat their Eliteserien rivals 4-0 in a Norwegian cup match on Wednesday night, with livewire attacker Krepin Diatta scoring a fine goal.

Two minutes into the second half, with Sarpsborg already leading 2-0, Diatta got the better of his (much) larger counterpart Vegard Bergan on the halfway line, before rushing towards goal and making a mockery of the Odd goalkeeper to score.

Bergan did what he could to bring Diatta down, and even tried swiping at the teenager's stomach on the halfway line.

But he still ended up the victim of Diatta's pace and sunk to the ground a broken man when the ball hit the net. Shades of Jay-Jay Okocha vs Oliver Kahn here...

Avrupa'nın birçok ekibinin radarındaki Krepin Diatta (18) Norveç'te bir an Lionel Messi oluyor ve tek başına savunmanın ipini çekiyor August 10, 2017

