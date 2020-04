Martin Palermo (Boca Juniors v Velez Sarsfield, 2009)

It isnâÂÂt often that headers â¨are considered truly classic â¨goals, but then it isnâÂÂt often that someone finds the net with their nut from an incredible 43 yards out.

Argentine striker Martin â¨âÂÂEl Locoâ Palermo had a reputation for being strong in the air throughout his prolific career, and aged 35 he had his noggin to thank for what he describes as âÂÂperhaps the most spectacular goal I ever scoredâÂÂ.

Boca Juniorsâ all-time top scorer explains: âÂÂOne gift I always had was finding new ways of scoring. I didnâÂÂt look â¨for it â it would just happen. â¨A bicycle kick, a penalty where â¨I slipped and hit the ball with both of my feet [it still went in], a header where I ended up hanging from the bar... and that night against Velez was another special goal for my collection.âÂÂ

âÂÂWe were 2-2 at a packed â¨La Bombonera with less than 20 minutes to go. There was â¨a long ball from the back, Nico Gaitan pushed forward to press the last defender, and Velez keeper Montoya was forced â¨to clear it with a long kick.

âÂÂThe ball was directed right where I was standing, close to the centre of the pitch. I instinctively tried to head it back to the empty goal, as Montoya â¨was completely â¨out of position.

âÂÂIt was really magical â¨to see the ball kissing

"I took off my shirt and celebrated with all the fans, with my arms wide open. It was a key victory for us, as it was rumoured our coach, Alfio Basile, would have quit if we didnâÂÂt get the three points. After that, he stayed.âÂÂ

Words: Martin Mazur. Illustration: German Aczel. From the May 2012 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!