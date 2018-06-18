Mexico's government say Hirving Lozano's goal caused a small earthquake

The PSV forward was tipped to break through at this World Cup and lived up to the hype in Mexico's Group F opener by slotting home what proved to be the decisive goal in his nation's brilliant 1-0 victory.

The Mexico fans in attendance were loving every second – but it seems celebrations in the North American nation were taken to another level. Tremors were reported after Lozano's strike hit the back of the net, triggering earthquake sensors.

A large number of Mexican fans gathered at the Angel of Independence monument in downtown Mexico City to watch the match.

According to the government, 'mass jumping' at the time of the 22-year-old's goal registered on the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations' seismometer.

They wrote on Twitter: "The seismometer detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during Mexico’s goal at the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the city detected it at 11:32."

With three points in the bag, Mexico face South Korea on Saturday in Rostov-on-Don.

