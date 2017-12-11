Michael Owen's Bentley gets buried under a tree because of the snow
Owen thought he was being clever by parking his car under a tree to protect it from a snowstorm. He was wrong.
Heavy snow has taken over the majority of England, which wasn't ideal for the former Liverpool and Man United striker as he was set to drive to the train station before covering the Merseyside and Manchester derbies for the Premier League world feed.
His very own 'Super Sunday' got off to a terrible start as his genius plan of parking his car under a tree the night before horribly backfired.
Owen stepped out of his house to find the tree had fallen on top of his luxurious Bentley.
The BT Sport pundit tweeted: "Not ideal at 5:30am when you’ve got a train to catch! Thought I was clever sheltering my car from the snow!"
Come on Michael, you're better than that.
