MK Dons season preview 2023/24: How the Dons will bounce back to League One automatically

The MK Dons season preview 2023/24 highlights how imperative it is for the club to get back to League One as quickly as possible.

Last time MK Dons dropped down to League Two, they appointed an experienced manager and made a statement signing early in the window, winning promotion at the first attempt in 2018/19.

It’s the same again this time, with Alex Gilbey returning to the fold and Graham Alexander stepping into the managerial hotseat. Same result?

MK Dons season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Jozef Chapman (@JozefChapman92)

Last season was abysmal. After the (almost) highs of 2021/22, I don’t think anyone predicted relegation.

The big talking point is after last summer’s disappointing recruitment, can sporting director Liam Sweeting, incoming manager Graham Alexander and the scouting team work together to bounce straight back up to League One? Newport right-back Cam Norman was an early bit of business.

This season will be different because promotion aspirations are now a must, rather than a want.

Our key player will be Mo Eisa, if we keep hold of him. The 29-year-old forward could run riot in League Two.

Our most underrated player is Conor Grant. Solid midfielder and still young enough to improve.

Mo Eisa of Milton Keynes Dons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out for Joel Anker. Size may be an issue here but I’d love to see the 18-year-old forward, who’s just signed a first professional deal, around the first team next season.

Fans think our owner is on his last legs. With Premier League promises 10 years ago, and the club stagnating, it’s time for a new man at the top.

The active player I’d love to have back is George Williams, recently released by Cambridge. We’ve already re-signed midfielder Alex Gilbey from Charlton this summer, and he’s the only other ex-Don I’d want back.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Nathan Holland. He’s not been a good bit of business.

The pantomime villain will be the legend Dean Lewington, who always gets a fun reception at AFC Wimbledon. Ben Foster and his GoPro will get some abuse this season too.

MK Dons manager Graham Alexander (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one change I’d make would be to get the proposed training ground at the National Bowl Development up and running. It was announced in 2019.

I’m least looking forward to playing AFC Wimbledon. Towards the end of the 2021/22 season, I thought it’d be a while until we were back in SW17 again – that feels like a long time ago.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Alexander is a good appointment, with a decent pedigree.

We’ll finish 6th, followed by play-off semi-final defeat for the sixth time.

