Newcastle 1-1 Stoke: Which Shearer record is Crouch now just three goals from beating?

Stoke City struck late to snatch a point from a largely tepid Sunday afternoon fixture at Newcastle.

After a first half that saw Remy Cabella and Mame Biram Diouf bring impressive reflex saves from their opposition keepers, Newcastle took the lead with Jack Colback rifled home from the edge of the box, having been teed-up by Moussa Sissoko. The Magpies had chances to double their advantage, with Gabriel Obertan particularly guilty of hesitating before pulling the trigger.

In somewhat predictable fashion, the hosts were made to pay, when Peter Crouch lifted a header over Krul and into the back of the net in injury-time.

Jack Colback has scored 3 goals in his last 7 Premier League games, having netted 4 in the previous 132 appearances.

Only Jack Colback (39) attempted more passes in this game for Newcastle than goalkeeper Tim Krul (30).

Peter Crouch scored his 44th Premier League header; only Alan Shearer (46) and Dion Dublin (45) have more.

This was Crouch’s 93rd Premier League goal, taking him clear of Mark Viduka and Kevin Phillips in the list of leading PL scorers. This means 47% of Crouch’s top-flight goals have been headers.

John Carver has taken 5 points from the 5 games he has been in charge of Newcastle this season; Alan Pardew has gathered 9 in the 4 matches Crystal Palace have played under his management.

Stoke recorded 58.3% of possession in this game, their second highest figure in a Premier League away game, behind the 60.9% they enjoyed at Sunderland earlier this season.

Newcastle have not kept a clean sheet in their last 6 Premier League home games. They have 1 clean sheet in their last 12 in the league overall.

The Potters have scored more than once in only five of their last 26 Premier League away matches.

