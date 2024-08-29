Newcastle star Kieran Trippier retires from England duty - and this is why
A regular during England's run to the Euro 2024 final - Kieran Trippier has quit the international game
England full-back Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football.
The Newcastle defender earned 54 caps for the Three Lions, after making his debut during a 3-2 defeat to France in 2017. Memorably, his only goal for England came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia, which Gareth Southgate's team eventually lost 2-1.
Trippier captained his country on three occasions and started six of England's seven games at Euro 2024, with the Three Lions eventually losing to Spain in the final.
He posted on social media: "I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps. It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments.
"I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years."
Why has Kieran Trippier retired from England?
As proven top class defender with plenty of international tournament experience, the timing of Trippier's announcement may appear strange. The Newcastle defender made his decision before interim coach Lee Carsley had even named his first England squad.
But FourFourTwo believes this is a shrewd decision from a player who has consistently made smart calls throughout his career. Trippier may have started the majority of England's games at the Euros, but was deployed in his less favoured position of left-back.
He was only dropped for the final when Luke Shaw - a natural left-back - returned to full fitness, and was generally a mainstay of the team under manager Southgate.
VIDEO: Why Newcastle United Want Marc Guehi SO Badly
However, with Southgate now having called time on his own England career, it makes sense for one his most trusted players to do the same.
Trippier would have faced a battle to become as much of a regular under Carsley who, as the previous England under-21 manager, will naturally want to look to the future.
In his more favoured position of right-back he would still have to compete with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Rico Lewis and Tino Livramento, while Kyle Walker still shows no sign of slowing down despite being a year older than Trippier.
By the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around Trippier will be 35 years old and coming towards the latter part of his career. The experienced defender is also at a crossroads in his career, where he needs to focus on his club football.
Trippier has not started Newcastle United's first two Premier League games of 2024-25 with Eddie Howe preferring the more attacking Livramento. Throughout the summer he has been linked with a move away from St James Park, with Everton, West Ham, Atalanta and Galatasaray all reportedly interested.
If he is about to relocate and try to find form at a new club, removing the added responsibility of playing international football appears to be the right call.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.