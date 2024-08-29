Newcastle star Kieran Trippier retires from England duty - and this is why

A regular during England's run to the Euro 2024 final - Kieran Trippier has quit the international game

England full-back Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football.

The Newcastle defender earned 54 caps for the Three Lions, after making his debut during a 3-2 defeat to France in 2017. Memorably, his only goal for England came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia, which Gareth Southgate's team eventually lost 2-1.

