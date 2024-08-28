Manchester United in talks over sensational deal for England man: report

By
published

Manchester United have been one of the Premier League's most active clubs during the summer transfer window

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United could be about to make a late move for one of the Premier League's most in-demand England stars.

Erik ten Hag has so far welcomed four new players to the club already this summer, with Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte's proposed move from PSG expected to be completed before Friday's deadline. Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood are just of the some players who have been axed by the club.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.