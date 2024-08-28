Manchester United in talks over sensational deal for England man: report
Manchester United have been one of the Premier League's most active clubs during the summer transfer window
Manchester United could be about to make a late move for one of the Premier League's most in-demand England stars.
Erik ten Hag has so far welcomed four new players to the club already this summer, with Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte's proposed move from PSG expected to be completed before Friday's deadline. Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood are just of the some players who have been axed by the club.
Having finished 8th in the Premier League last season, the onus is on returning to the Champions League with just Rasmus Hojlund expected to bear the brunt of expectation in attack as of late. Anthony Martial's exit means the Red Devils are still a little light in forward areas.
Ivan Toney's future at Brentford has caused wholesale speculation this summer and according to The Evening Standard, Manchester United have held initial talks with the England international regarding a move to Old Trafford. Chelsea remain the frontrunners.
Toney has just one year left on his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium and is said to have made it abundantly clear he wishes to leave the Bees before the end of the window. The 28-year-old has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances following his move from Peterborough United back in 2020.
"Ivan trained the whole week," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank was quizzed on the matter last week. "[He] trained with good attitude in every aspect. He could be involved, he could not be involved," Frank said.
"He could be here after the 30 [August] and he could not be here. Basically everything is up in the air. I've said the whole time that if he's here I'm very happy, if he's not here then I'm happy on his behalf."
Transfermarkt values the talented forward at €50 million (£42m) and it is thought a deal between Brentford and either Manchester United or Chelsea could be agreed for around that fee.
A proven Premier League striker, FourFourTwo believes Toney would be well suited at either club, but geographically a move to the Blues makes more sense.
