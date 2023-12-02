Newcastle United to offer lifeline to Premier League outcast: report

Newcastle could make a surprise offer for AS Roma striker Romelu Lukaku next year.

The former Manchester United forward has seen an uptick in form under Jose Mourinho, scoring nine goals in 15 appearances this season.



Now a report from Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant states the Magpies are keen on Lukaku, believing he can make a valuable addition to the side and provide competition for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.



The 30-year-old is reportedly hesitant about returning to England after his poor second stint at Chelsea in 2021.

VIDEO: The INSANE Reason Why PSG Got *That* Penalty Against Newcastle

After arriving for a then a club-record £97.5million, Lukaku struggled for goals before a bombshell interview with Sky Italia, where he expressed his admiration for Inter Milan diminished his relationship with Chelsea supporters entirely.



The Blues subsequently loaned him out to Inter after scoring only 15 times in 44 appearances, before he made another temporary switch last summer, only this time to Roma.



The Giallorossi are looking to secure Lukaku on a permanent basis following his form in the Italy capital and it’s thought that an offer of around £35m could be enough to tempt Chelsea to let him go.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But another party seem to have entered the conversation by the way of Newcastle, who reportedly could come in with a higher bid for the veteran.



Jose Mourinho has a good relationship with Lukaku but the Portuguese's potential departure next summer could hinder any chance of him staying.



However, Antonio Conte has been linked as his replacement, and given how prosperous their previous collaboration was at Inter, it could see Lukaku remain.



Lukaku may have to give up some of his £325,000-a-week wages if he intends to remain in the Serie A, with few clubs outside the Premier League able to afford such a high salary.

