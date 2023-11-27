Newcastle United in transfer talks with the new Robert Lewandowski: report
Newcastle United already have some top, top attacking talent at their disposal – and they might be about to add even more firepower
Newcastle United are reportedly working on a deal to bring one of Europe's most prolific strikers to St. James' Park.
With main centre-forward options Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both injury-prone, it would make sense for the Magpies to add to their attacking armoury.
And it seems that they may try to do that as soon as the upcoming January transfer window.
TEAMtalk claim that Newcastle have opened talks with Stuttgart about a possible deal for Serhou Guirassy, who has been scoring for fun in the Bundesliga this season.
The Guinea international, 27, has recently been overtaken by Harry Kane in the race for the Torjagerkanone (the German top flight's equivalent of the Golden Boot) – but his record of 15 goals in nine league appearances this term is undeniably impressive.
Guirassy banged in eight of those in his first four outings of the campaign, breaking the record held by Robert Lewandowski.
Formerly of Lille and Koln, Guirassy was playing in the French second tier with Amiens as recently as three years ago – before being snapped up by Rennes. He joined Stuttgart on loan in September last year, making his move permanent at the end of last season.
In 38 games for Die Roten in all competitions, Guirassy has found the 30 times – and his goals played a major part in Sebastian Hoeness' side springing a surprise to set the early Bundesliga pace this term.
Transfermarkt currently values Guirassy at roughly £34.5m – but he is believed to have a release clause of just £15m, making him a potentially huge bargain for Newcastle.
