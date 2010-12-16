NMTB's Russian Premier League team of the season, 2010

Hello. This blog has company again. Freelance journalist James Appell has returned once more, this time to help Never Mind the Bolsheviks pick its Russian Premier League team of the season.

Goalkeeper

Andriy Dykan, Terek Grozny/Spartak Moskva

James: Ã¢ÂÂDykan has made a phenomenal transformation from a journeyman in the twilight of his career at Terek to Spartak's number one and a Ukraine international - all in less than six months.Ã¢ÂÂ

Right-back

Aleksandr Anyukov, Zenit St Petersburg

James: Ã¢ÂÂThere's no one to touch Anyukov in the Russian league. He's the archetype of the modern full-back, as dangerous bombing forward as he is secure at the back."

Left-back

Georgi Schennikov, CSKA Moskva

NMTB: Ã¢ÂÂLeft-back wasn't the easiest of positions to fill; there wasn't really a stand-out candidate. Renat Yanbaev has certainly improved at Lokomotiv Moskva this season, but weÃ¢ÂÂve opted for Schennikov. The 19-year-old was young player of the year in 2009 and was almost ever-present in the CSKA defence this time round.Ã¢ÂÂ

Centre-back

Nicolas Lombaerts, Zenit St Petersburg

NMTB: Ã¢ÂÂDid a sterling job at the back for Zenit this season. He was a regular in Luciano SpallettiÃ¢ÂÂs defence that only Rubin Kazan conceded less than in Russia. A former law student, Lombaerts speaks four languages and fans in his native Belgium have nicknamed him Ã¢ÂÂMountainÃ¢ÂÂ.Ã¢ÂÂ

Centre-back

Sergei Ignashevich, CSKA Moskva

James: Ã¢ÂÂThis is the 10th season in a row that 31-year-old Ignashevich has featured in the league's official team of the year, and deservedly so. Russia's best defender, and he has to be, with the dodgy Berezutsky twins alongside him.Ã¢ÂÂ

Right midfield

Danny, Zenit St Petersburg

NMTB: Ã¢ÂÂMy player of the season. After his long spell out injured Danny came back with a bang. He scored a superb solo effort on the opening day away to Krylya Sovetov Samara to announce his return and didnÃ¢ÂÂt look back. Ten league goals and six assists is a great return.Ã¢ÂÂ

Left midfield

Alan Kasaev, Rubin Kazan

James: Ã¢ÂÂIn a league short of left-sided talent, Kasaev has distinguished himself on the flank since his switch to Rubin last season. Sports a cracking mullet too.Ã¢ÂÂ

Centre midfield

Roman Shirokov, Zenit St Petersburg

James: Ã¢ÂÂHas converted himself from a competent centre-half into a top-class holding midfield player this year, the bedrock of Zenit's title-winning side. The new Anatoliy Tymoshchuk?Ã¢ÂÂ

Centre midfield

Olexandr Aliyev, Lokomotiv Moskva

NMTB: Ã¢ÂÂAliev has been excellent in Russia since joining Lokomotiv from Dynamo Kyiv and especially in the earlier part of the season, his goals were crucial for Yuri SeminÃ¢ÂÂs side. The Ukrainian international scored 14 times from midfield.Ã¢ÂÂ

Centre forward

Aleksandr Kerzhakov, Zenit St Petersburg

James: Ã¢ÂÂNever looked like getting near the team of the year until Zenit signed Aleksandr Bukharov in August. Since then, 17 goals in 18 matches in all competitions has made him indispensable.Ã¢ÂÂ

Centre forward

Welliton, Spartak Moskva

NMTB: Ã¢ÂÂOnce again, Welliton has had a fine season leading the line at Spartak. He scored successive hat-tricks in August and his form has sparked debate about whether the uncapped Brazilian should represent Russia. Dick Advocaat could probably do with a striker whoÃ¢ÂÂs scored 19 goals in 25 league games this yearÃ¢ÂÂ¦Ã¢ÂÂ

Subs: Sergey Ryzhikov (Rubin Kazan), Viktor Vasin (Spartak Nalchik), Ibson (Spartak Moskva), Christian Noboa (Rubin Kazan), Vladimir Bystrov (Zenit St Petersburg), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moskva), VÃÂ¡gner Love (CSKA Moskva).

Manager

Luciano Spalletti, Zenit St Petersburg

NMTB: Ã¢ÂÂIt might seem an easy choice, picking the manager of the champions, but Spalletti has done a super job in his first season at Zenit. He was able to implement his ideas quickly and got the team playing the way he wanted to from the off; Zenit were arguably the most consistent side in the Premier League this year.Ã¢ÂÂ

Have we missed anyone out? Let us know, for goodnessÃ¢ÂÂ sake.

James Appell is a freelance journalist and blogs regularly over at the Football Ramble and ITV.com. By his own admission, he is a sports-obsessive Russophile northerner with a soft spot for Spartak Moskva. Take a read of his blog, The Cynical Challenge; youÃ¢ÂÂll probably really like it.