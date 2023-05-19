Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bukayo Saka celebrates after Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League in January 2023.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Saturday 20 May, 5.30pm BST

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Arsenal must beat Nottingham Forest to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive.

Realistically, though, Mikel Arteta's men will finish second this season regardless of the result at the City Ground.

Three points clear of the drop zone, a victory for Forest could preserve their top-flight status.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Nottingham Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna, Jack Colback, Gustavo Scarpa and Jonjo Shelvey.

Arsenal will have to make do without Gabriel Martinelli, Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Form

Nottingham Forest have won just two of their last 15 matches, although both victories came in May.

Arsenal have taken just nine points from the last 21 available, damaging their title hopes.

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will be played at the 30,445-capacity City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 20 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

