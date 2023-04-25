Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Wednesday 26 April, 7.30pm BST

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion is being shown in the UK by BT Sport. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) remain mired in relegation trouble after a 3-2 defeat by Liverpool (opens in new tab) at the weekend.

Steve Cooper's side are only one point adrift of safety, however, so their fate has not yet been sealed.

Brighton (opens in new tab) lost to Manchester United (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup semi-finals at the weekend, a disappointment from which they will be looking to bounce back here.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Forest will have to make do without Willy Boly, Chris Wood, Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Gustavo Scarpa, Jack Colback, Omar Richards, Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna, Cheikhou Kouyate and Giulian Biancone.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Adam Lallana, Evan Ferguson, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey.

Form

Forest have now gone 11 matches without a victory after their loss at Anfield, leaving them in the drop zone.

Brighton have only lost one of their seven Premier League games as they seek to qualify for European competition.

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the 30,445-capacity City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 26 April in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

