Notts County goalkeeper gives away ridiculous penalty, red card for losing goal in added time
Ross Fitzsimons was shown a straight red after kicking Jimmy Smith in the box – which allowed Crawley to score the winning spot-kick
Fitzsimons didn't seem to be in a great mood during County's League Two clash with Harry Kewell's Crawley on Tuesday night.
After catching a corner in added time with the score at 1-1, he cynically struck Smith in the back of the leg before hoofing the ball upfield.
Of course, everybody noticed what Fitzsimons had done – including the referee. The former Crystal Palace goalkeeper was shown a straight red card and Crawley were awarded a penalty which Josh Payne slotted home in the 95th minute.
Incident at 1:38
Following the 2-1 loss, Notts County boss Kevin Nolan focused more on the decision to award Crawley a corner in the build-up to Fitzsimons's brainfart.
"It's a goal-kick and not a corner," Nolan told the Nottingham Post post-match.
"But, listen, I am not going to try to look after Ross Fitzsimons in this because we all take accountability for our own actions.
"It has cost us a point, but if it's a goal-kick then it doesn't happen."
See also...
Watch: Antoine Griezmann scores gorgeous dipping half-volley in Copa del Rey
"A disgrace": Fury as Brisbane Roar shirt numbers peel off in horror Asian Champions League tie
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.