Watch: Antoine Griezmann scores gorgeous dipping half-volley in Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid lost 3-1 to Sevilla in their Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday night, making for a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Sergio Escudero gave the hosts a first-minute lead to extend their first-leg advantage, but Griezmann responded with an emphatic equaliser 12 minutes later.

Kevin Gameiro's chested pass landed in front of the France international, who smashed the ball on the bounce before watching it dip under the bar and beyond Miguel Moya.

Griezmann's strike was his 10th Atletico goal this season.

Will he be playing under Diego Simeone for much longer, though? Barça will have liked what they saw once again...

