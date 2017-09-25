Notts County's Matt Tootle explains bizarre 'slug' celebration
Notts County's 4-1 win over Lincoln will perhaps be best remembered for one particular goal celebration
County became League Two leaders with a comfortable victory over newly promoted Lincoln on Saturday.
Matt Tootle scored his side's second goal of the game to please manager Kevin Nolan. The 26-year-old full-back's strike was only the fifth league goal he's scored in his whole career, so you can't blame him for wanting to do something a bit eccentric for a celebration.
Tootle balled up into the shape of a slug and slithered across the turf in front of the home support.
So, what was the motivation, Matt?
He told the Nottingham Post: "We did a bit of karaoke but I forgot the words to Stand By Me and, having seen somebody do the slug at a festival on Instagram, I just decided to do that instead and it went down well.
“So on Saturday, I didn’t plan it, I just thought the lads would find it funny and it went quite viral in the end."
