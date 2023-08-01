Oxford United season preview 2023/24: How Oxford plan to forget last term's woes

The Oxford United season preview 2023/24 is looking up, instead of down, the leagues once again.

Recruitment looks collaborative this summer, and it’s borne fruit with Ruben Rodrigues joining from Notts County and local lad Josh McEachran from MK Dons. The attacking midfielders could help the Yellows return to play-off contention after last year’s slump.

Liam Manning is the coach tasked with leading Oxford United out of League One, and he certainly seems capable of achieving that goal considering the job he has performed at the Kassam Stadium since arriving in March 2023.

Oxford United season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Tony Fallows (@t_manorpodcast)

Last season was generally a massive underachievement. With one of the league’s better budgets, we managed to almost fall through the trapdoor.

This season will be different because Karl Robinson has gone. After nearly five years in charge, Robbo was rightly sacked for bringing us to the brink of relegation. Liam Manning has quite the rebuilding job on his hands.

The big talking point is the stadium. With the lease at the Kassam up in 2026 and no chance of renewal, we need to build a new ground, and fast.

The pantomime villain will be Robbo, if he turns up at another team in the league. We had some great times, but the state he left the team in is seen by many as unforgivable. In the short term, at least, he’ll receive some stick.

Cameron Brannagan is crucial to Oxford United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out for Gatlin O’Donkor, also known as GOD. He has struggled for goals since breaking into the first team, but his all-round play at the age of 18 suggests potential.

Our key player will be Cameron Brannagan once again. The midfield dynamo is rumoured to now be the highest-paid player in Oxford’s history, and he’s certainly playing a league below his abilities.

The opposition player I’d love here is Jonson Clarke-Harris. With club legend Matty Taylor released in June, we are desperately short of goals and a senior centre-forward. Clarke-Harris was last season’s top scorer and leads the line with an aggression we lack as a team.

Oxford United manager Liam Manning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our most underrated player is tricky winger Tyler Goodrham, a 19-year-old youth-team product. Talk of a loan move to the league below seems harsh – he was a breath of fresh air last term and proved he’s already capable of being a match-winner.

I’m least looking forward to playing Reading. Meeting our second-biggest rivals for a league clash is long overdue – we last played in the same division in 2000/01. They’re a mess off the pitch, but derbies are a leveller and defeat would be even more painful as a result.

We’ll finish 12th. There’s a lot of work to do to rebuild this squad. With some shrewd acquisitions, we might sneak a play-off push, but with a below-par transfer window... hello, League Two.

