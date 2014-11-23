Palace 3-1 Liverpool: Gayle sets Eagles record as Lallana-Lambert link-up not enough

More Selhurst Park suffering for Brendan Rodgers and his Liverpool charges, who got off to the perfect start in a saturated south east London but ended the day beaten, bullied and wondering just how much worse it can get.

They've now failed to win their last six away games at Palace since Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and Oyvind Leonhardsen strikes in 1997, and lost four matches in a row in all competitions for the first time since October 2009 when Fiorentina, Chelsea, a beach ball and Lyon got the better of Rafael Benitez's men.

Rickie Lambert's first goal for the Merseysiders, linking up with his former Southampton team-mate Adam Lallana, handed the visitors a second-minute lead. But the advantage lasted less than 15 minutes as Dwight Gayle, the scourge of Anfield, followed up a Yannick Bolasie shot which cannoned back off a post.

Despite prolonged periods of second-half possession, Liverpool's shooting was hopeless and - like in the infamous 3-3 draw last May which killed off any lingering title hopes - they conceded late on.

Bolasie got the better of Dejan Lovren before crossing for Joe Ledley to convert, three minutes before Mile Jedinak curled home a stunning free-kick to ensure a first league win in six outings for Neil Warnock's men.

Lallana provided his first Premier League assist for Liverpool, for a player he has now laid on five PL goals for (Rickie Lambert).

Dwight Gayle became the first Crystal Palace player to score four Premier League goals against a single opponent.

Four of Gayle’s nine Premier League goals have come against Liverpool. He has hit three of his four home PL goals against the Reds.

Mile Jedinak played 34 Premier League games without scoring; he now has five goals in his last 15 appearances.

Palace scored more than one goal in a game against Liverpool just once in their first nine Premier League games against the Reds – they have now hit three in both of the two most recent meetings, fighting back to draw 3-3 last season.

Liverpool have conceded 21 goals in their last 10 Premier League away matches, keeping just one clean sheet in that run.

Liverpool have only had fewer points at this stage of a Premier League campaign on one occasion; 1992/93, when they had 13.

